TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are World Series-bound.

George Springer hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning to lead the Blue Jays to a 4-3 win over Seattle in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

Jeff Hoffman earned the save to secure Toronto's berth in the Fall Classic for the first time since 1993.

Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh homered for the Mariners.

Toronto will host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 on Friday at Rogers Centre.

The defending champion Dodgers swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.