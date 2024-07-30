A blue-green algae bloom on Lake St. Clair has been deemed safe.



The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit received notice that testing from the bloom was completed, and results state it is within range to be deemed safe.

The testing of the algae identifies if the bloom is producing toxins at the time the sample was taken, however a negative result or a result with acceptable levels doesn't mean that the bloom cannot be harmful.

The Health Unit stated on July 23 that there was visual confirmation of the bloom on the lake near Stoney Point.

Blue-green algae can turn toxin production on and off in response to different environmental factors.

The Health Unit continues to remind residents to avoid contact with water that is discoloured, or has scum on the surface, and if someone does come in contact with the bloom, they should wash the skin with soap, or rinse thoroughly.

WECHU also states that if you live in an area where a bloom is present in a lake you should use an alternate source of safe drinking water, do not swim in the water, and do not allow children or pets to play in the water.