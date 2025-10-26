Operations for Bird Canada will wrap up for the season in Windsor and Tecumseh on Friday Oct. 31.

The e-scooters and bikes will be stored away until late winter 2026. The bird's hit the streets for this year's season around March 15 .

A Bird spokesperson said this year, in the two cities combined, over 17,500 unique users travelled over 250,000 kilometers on Bird e-scooters and e-bikes.

"This means riders in Windsor travelled the equivalent of circling the Earth more than 6.25 times. By choosing shared e-scooters & e-bikes instead of cars, riders prevented an estimated 25,000 litres of gasoline use and over 50 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions," said Pat Graham, general manager, Bird Canada.

Bird Canada first launched its service in Windsor on May 1, 2021.