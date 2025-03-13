Bird e-scooters are back in Windsor.

The city has announced Bird Canada's e-scooter and e-bike rental services will start this weekend across the city.

City officials say more than 83,000 rides took place in 2024, up from just under 69,000 in 2023.

According to a city news release, the demographic taking advantage of the service in greatest numbers includes riders 30 to 39 years old, with the 40 to 49 age bracket growing as well.

Bird Canada first launched the service in Windsor in the spring of 2021.

The city says users will need to download the Bird Canada app to use the service.

It costs $1.15 to unlock an e-scooter and $0.42 per minute to use.