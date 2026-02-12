Another milestone at NextStar Energy.

The company is celebrating its one millionth battery cell made at the Windsor plant.

In a news release, the NexStar says it began commercial cell production in November 2025 and has been scaling growth since.

The company says each battery cell is manufactured through highly specialized processes, advanced automation, and multi-stage quality verification to ensure performance and reliability standards are met.

Earlier this month, it was announced that LG Energy Solution will acquire full ownership of NextStar Energy, with Stellantis selling its 49 per cent equity stake to LG Energy Solution.

The two companies established a joint venture in 2022 to build NextStar, Canada's first large-scale electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility.

The facility currently employs over 1,300 people, with a long-term target of 2,500 employees as it scales to full production at the $5 billion plant.

NextStar is a 4.23 million-square-foot facility, located just off the E.C. Row Expressway and Banwell Road.