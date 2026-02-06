Stellantis is getting out of the NextStar Energy battery plant in Windsor.

According to a release issued Friday, LG Energy Solution will acquire full ownership of NextStar Energy, with Stellantis selling its 49 per cent equity stake to LG Energy Solution.

NextStar Energy was established as a joint venture by the two companies in 2022 to build Canada's first large-scale electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility.

The release states that under the new ownership structure, NextStar Energy will leverage LG Energy Solution's technological leadership and global operational expertise to better serve a broader customer base, including the Energy Storage System (ESS) industry, and respond with greater agility to market conditions and demand to pursue future growth opportunities.

The release also says that Stellantis remains a committed customer and will continue to source battery products from NextStar Energy.

In November 2025, NextStar Energy announced it was moving to produce energy storage system batteries to support commercial and grid-scale energy storage solutions, a move described as "responding and adapting to changing markets."

The company employs over 1,300 workers at the 4.23 million-square-foot facility, with a long-term target of 2,500 employees as it scales to full production at the $5 billion plant.

The site just off the E.C. Row Expressway and Banwell Road is home to two main manufacturing facilities-the Cell and Module-and nine support buildings, including a recycling centre and safety testing laboratory.