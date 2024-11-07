The Windsor Spitfires are looking to make it three in a row tonight when they welcome the North Bay Battalion to the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is coming off back to back wins against the Flint Firebirds last weekend.

The Spits are ranked third in the country and sit second in the Ontario Hockey League with 25 points.

The Battalion have 16 points in 16 games this season and are currently on a four-game losing streak.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

All the action can be heard on AM800 starting with the pre-game show with Steve Bell at 6:50 p.m.