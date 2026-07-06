ERCA issues flood watch

A flood watch is in effect due to heavy rain over the past 24 hours.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority says as of 9:30 Sunday night, rain gauges across the region had recorded more than 30mm of rain.

A line of showers continued to drop rain late Sunday night and early Monday morning, and Environment Canada says another 10 to 15 mm is possible today.

ERCA says smaller watercourses are flowing near or at capacity and could spill their banks into low-lying areas.

The flood watch is in effect until 10 Monday morning.