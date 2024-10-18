Backlash and confusion over the Windsor Public Library board's decision to allow a city official to become CEO of the library.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, CUPE Local 2067 president Katie Vlanich, who represents Windsor library workers, says there are issues with the process that saw Jen Knights appointed to the position.

The city announced on October 8 that Knights would be the permanent chief executive officer for the Windsor Public Library, as well as continue to be executive director of recreation and culture for the city.

Vlanich says based on the Public Library Act, the CEO of the library is not allowed to have a "dual reporting structure", and that the CEO has to be an independent entity from the municipality. She says this is a violation of the Act.

However, Mark McKenzie, the chair of the library board, says that Knights will be reporting to the WPL board, and that there is no issue or violation with the Library Act.

The library has had four interim CEO's since mid-2023.

"The CEO is not allowed to have a duel reporting structure. The CEO has to be an independent entity from the municipality, and with this appointment, and the maintaining of the culture portfolio, our concern is that it's a direct violation."



McKenzie says they consulted numerous people and it's not an issue.



"She's going to be reporting to the board, and that's how it's always been. So, the CEO of the Windsor Public Library will still report to the board, and then all decisions will be made that way. But, that position has also always - at least for many years now - has been a secondment position as well."



The CUPE Local 2067 president says that those working at the library are very passionate.



"To suggest that there was no one qualified with library experience, there's a library school at Wayne State, there's a library school at Western, there's lots of candidates," Vlanich says. "We're literally taught when we get our Master of Library and Information Science how to managers, how to be CEO's."



Mark McKenzie adds that the board discussed posting for the position, and there were pros and cons.



"Sometimes you don't know who you're getting, right? And then there's also the issue that it's even hard to find people nowadays, especially coming from other municipalities. So, we said 'look, is there anybody currently at the City of Windsor that could do this job?', and all signs just kept pointing towards Jen Knights."



Vlanich says the previous CEO's have been interim positions from the city.



"We're an organization that deserves a full-time head. You can't direct an organization like a library without a commitment to the library, and in a split role - especially one with such a big portfolio as culture."

The Windsor Public Library board chair says this is a permanent position.

"Jen is capable, and a very creative manager, and she has glowing reviews from anyone who's worked under her, so I think she's definitely going to do an amazing job at the Windsor Public Library," Mark McKenzie says.



The library has been without a permanent CEO since Kitty Pope retired in May 2023.

As part of the strong mayor powers granted by the province under the Municipal Act, mayor Drew Dilkens announced earlier this month that several duties and portfolio responsibilities were being adjusted - including Jen Knights.