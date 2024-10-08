The Windsor Public Library finally has a permanent chief executive officer, and it comes as part of an amendment to the organizational structure at Windsor City Hall.

As part of the strong mayor powers granted by the province under the Municipal Act, the mayor has the power to appoint and dismiss the chief administrative officer as well as various senior managers.

In a decision posted Friday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens announced that several duties and portfolio responsibilities are being adjusted.

Jen Knights, who was the executive director of recreation and culture, will become the CEO of the Windsor Public Library.

She will retain the culture portion of her duties, but the recreation portion of her job, which includes overseeing properties like Adventure Bay, will be taken over by James Chacko, who is now the executive director of parks, recreation, and facilities.

The library has been without a permanent CEO since Kitty Pope retired in May 2023.

Ward 4 Councillor Mark McKenzie, Chair of the Windsor Public Library Board, says Jen has a lot of experience working for the city and in recreation.

"It makes sense having her in this position, right? We thought she was the perfect choice for this, and it's something she actually wants to be doing," he says.

McKenzie says they had a conversation with Jen Knights about coming to the library.

"It just made perfect sense to, again, not only come to the library but put culture under that umbrella because there are so many synergies, again, between culture, our museums, and our libraries with the archieves and all of that," he says.

McKenzie says the board felt they didn't need someone with 20 years of library experience to lead the service.

"We just feel you sometimes need that outside perspective and fresh eyes on things to kind of change things, to make things better and modernize things," he says. "That's where this board is going; we've been saying we need to modernize our libraries, bring them up to 2024. I think Jen is perfect for the position, and I think she'll be able to do that."

As part of the amendment to the city's organizational structure, former acting library CEO Michael Chantler has been named the acting senior executive director, community services.

Phong Nguy has also been named the acting executive director of public works operations, effective Oct. 6.

The other changes are effective Oct. 20.