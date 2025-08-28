Good news for residents on Bois Blanc Island, or better known as Boblo Island.

Amico Properties has confirmed that the back up ferry for the island is officially certified and is now in service.

The island is owned by Amico, which is also responsible for the Amherstburg Ferry Company. The company states that the back up ferry has been refreshed and has gone through rigorous safety testing.

Amico has had a back up ferry, however, it was deemed unsafe by Transport Canada back in 2023 and hasn't been in service since.

As a result, residents who live on Boblo Island have been stranded multiple times when the main ferry experienced issues. Most recently in April, the ferry was out of service for one night due to maintenance.

In January, the ferry was out of commission for three days after large ice floes damaged the propeller.

Similar issues occurred in the fall of 2023, where the main ferry was out of service for two weeks for 'routine maintenance'.

Earlier this year, the Town of Amherstburg notified Amico about its failure to provide a back up ferry service. Amico had stated that their ferry company follows Transport Canada regulations, which do not mandate a certified back up at all times.

Cindy Prince, Vice President of Development at Amico Properties, says over the last year Amico has been working on the back up.

"We've taken the opportunity to work on the smaller of the two ferries, and we've refreshed it, it's been painted, and prettied up a little if you will. It's gone through rigorous safety testing with the assistance of Transport Canada."

She says there were concerns raised by residents regarding the back up.

"We wanted to make sure that we were not only meeting, but exceeding all of the safety requirements. And that has proven to in fact be the case, and the ferry is back and ready to be used in a back up capacity should that become necessary."

Prince says for now the second ferry will only be used as a back up, but it may run simultaneously with the main ferry in the future.

"We expect as more homes get built on the south end of the island - that may become a requirement. And if it does, then that would be great news for us. We service a number of lots on the south end, and we're hoping to get more people enjoying the beautiful Boblo Island."

Meanwhile, Amherstburg mayor Michael Prue - who is also a resident of the island - says he's pleased.

"I don't know what took so long but it is good news, I cannot deny that for one second."

He says this has impacted the residents on the island.

"One of my neighbours when I was out gardening the other day walked by and I said 'I'm sorry to hear that you're leaving', and she says 'yeah, I can't stay here without a back up ferry'. And then she told me that she heard one was coming, and I said 'I'll believe it when I see it'. Maybe that will change her mind, and she'll stay."

Prue says it was a team effort.

"I think all the Boblo residents, and the council, and everybody had a part in putting, and keeping the pressure up until it happened."

Both the main ferry and the back up ferry are able to transport residents and vehicles, with the main ferry capable of carrying about four additional cars.

Island residents are required to pay upwards of $5,000 in ferry dues each year, for access to the private ferry that is supposed to operate 24/7, 365 days a year on a 20 minute schedule.