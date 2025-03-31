An update to the story AM800 News brought you last week regarding the ferry situation on Bois Blanc Island .

The Town of Amherstburg served notice to Amico Properties, owner and developer of Bois Blanc Island, better known as Boblo Island, stating Amico is failing to meet its legal obligations to the town as it currently does not have a working backup ferry service.

Amico owns and operates the Amherstburg Ferry Company.

When reached for comment, Amico vice-president Cindy Prince told AM800 "I can advise that the Amherstburg Ferry Company operates in compliance with all Transport Canada regulations".

Transport Canada says its regulations do not require operators to have a certified backup at all times, and that the decision to have a backup ferry lies with operators.

However, Amherstburg Mayor Michael Prue, who also resides on the island, tells AM800 that Transport Canada regulations are not the issue at hand, and adds Amico is failing to address that.

"The issue for the town is in the absence of a second ferry boat, when the first one goes down, we cannot the deliver the services that we are required by law to deliver, and we cannot gaurantee the safety of the people on the island in case there's a fire, in case they need the police, in case there's a heart attack," said Prue.

As a condition of development of Boblo Island, the town says it secured two specific legal commitments to protect the interests of the community.

He says as far as he's aware, Amico has not yet responded to the town.

"We're giving them time to get the second ferry in operation," said Prue. "There are two ferries that he owns that are in dry dock, one in LaSalle, and one in Wheatley, and he just has to do the necessary repairs, get them on the water and he will be in compliance. We are waiting for that."

Prue is refering to owner Dominic Amicone, and says the town would still like some sort of acknowledgement.

"If [Amicone] says it'll be on the water in another two or three weeks, or six weeks, that would show good faith, we're waiting for that."

Transport Canada says the main ferry, Ste. Claire V, which provides service between Amherstburg and Boblo, was inspected in July 2024 and currently holds a valid operating certificate.

They state the additional ferry, Columbia V, does not currently hold an operating certificate and is not permitted to operate until it meets all Transport Canada certification requirements.