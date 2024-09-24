An attempted murder suspect in Windsor has been arrested for violating bail conditions.

A 37-year old man was released from custody on September 16th while facing over a dozen charges including attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle.



Police say four days later, bail compliance officers learned the man was breaching conditions of his release.



On Monday, the officers along with the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad arrested the suspect in the 900-block of Marion Avenue and he is now charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

