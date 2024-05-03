Provincial police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual wanted in connection to a shooting in Leamington.

On Apr. 28 around 5:40 a.m., OPP received a report of an altercation between five male individuals in a parking lot on Talbot Street East, near Princess Street.



Police say during the altercation, gunfire was exchanged by two individuals and one of the two assailants fled in a black Audi sedan,while the other individuals left the scene on foot.



Injuries are unknown.



Investigators confirm the suspects are known to each other.



Police are seeking public assistance to identify a suspect in the black sedan.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

