Provincial police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying an individual wanted in connection to a shooting in Leamington.
On Apr. 28 around 5:40 a.m., OPP received a report of an altercation between five male individuals in a parking lot on Talbot Street East, near Princess Street.
Police say during the altercation, gunfire was exchanged by two individuals and one of the two assailants fled in a black Audi sedan,while the other individuals left the scene on foot.
Injuries are unknown.
Investigators confirm the suspects are known to each other.
Police are seeking public assistance to identify a suspect in the black sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at catchcrooks.com.