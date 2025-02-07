A 28-year-old man wanted for attempted murder has been arrested at the Windsor-Detroit-Tunnel.

According to Windsor police, Tyrin John Taylor was arrested by Canada Border Services Agency officers without incident on Wednesday, February 5.

Police say he was wanted after a targeted shooting at a house party on January 26 on Birch Street in the city's west end.

Taylor is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life, intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless to life and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Police say a man with a gunshot wound was taken to hospital following the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.