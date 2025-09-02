A number of charges have been laid, including three counts of attempted murder, following a deliberately set fire in west Windsor.

Crews were called to the 3600-block of Bloomfield Road around 8:30 Monday morning.

One person who was trapped inside the one-storey structure was rescued, and four people were taken to hospital including two who were transported to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.

A 35-year old man who was arrested at the scene and remains under police custody while in hospital.

Police say his name is not being released to protect the identity of the victims but other charges include Arson with disregard for human life, Break-and-enter, Forcible confinement, and Possession of incendiary material for arson.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit and the Ontario Fire Marshall's office are investigating.

Damage is pegged at $50,000.