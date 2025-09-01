The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit and Ontario Fire Marshal have been called to a house in the city's west end.

Windsor firefighters responded to a one-storey structure fire in the 3600 block of Bloomfield Road around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Earlier Monday morning, officials said one person was reportedly trapped in the structure, but had since been rescued.

A total of four people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries. Windsor fire said one person was transported to a Hamilton hospital for further treatment.

Police have confirmed to AM800 News that one arrest was made at the scene.

Damages are estimated at $50,000.

Bloomfield Road between Prince Road and Watkins Street was closed for the investigation.