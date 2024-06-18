More than 30,000 people enjoyed this year's Art in the Park.

The two-day event was held earlier this month at Willistead Park in Walkerville and was put on by the Rotary Club of Windsor 1918.



It was the 45th year for the event which featured 300 arts and crafts exhibitors, 20 food vendors and a kids zone.



Event chair Allan Kidd says the event had 30,000 paid visitors.



"Probably a record number on Saturday," says Kidd. "I think that was partly driven by the slight precipitation on Sunday morning but we also attracted about 5000 unpaid kids to our new and improved kids zone. We had just a spectacular area there for the little ones this year."



He says organizers got great response from the exhibitors and vendors.



"We do a survey afterwards and get feedback, very very little negative responses there, so overall very happy and our profits will be measured in the hundreds of thousands," he says.



Kidd says volunteers are a big part of the event.



"Because of our volunteers the money that we raise goes to work here in our community and overseas as well, so everybody needs to know how they're helping us to do the good things that we do," says Kidd.



Like past years, Willistead Park was fully licence for alcoholic beverages for the event.



The funds raised support the purchase of wheelchairs for children and adults in Windsor-Essex.

They also support the purchase of books for kids in Guatemala and the drilling of wells in Africa.