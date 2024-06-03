Another successful year at 45th annual Art in the Park.

Thousands of people flooded Willistead Park for this year's event, which ran on Saturday and Sunday.

The event, put on by the Rotary Club of Windsor 1918, saw over 300 vendors selling a wide range of items, a kids zone, 20 food vendors, and more.

Paul Dunn, vendor at Art in the Park with Paul Dunn Fine Art, says this is his second year at the event, and he's glad to be back.

"It's put on by Rotary and all the great work they do, I think it's the premiere event in this area, Essex County, and it's great to be a part of. I love it."

Sam says he'll definitely be back next year.

"The atmosphere, the vendors, everyone is so nice, and so helpful. Anything you want, you can get it here. Good prices, and good food, I really love it here. I'll come again next year."

Aliyah says she comes to the event every year.

"The weather is so nice out, the people are so friendly, so many vendors. It's good to see it."

Theresa attended with her daughter and says she loves being able to walk around, exercise, and support local businesses.

"Just seeing the creativity, and I just started to get back into art and so I very much appreciate the paintings, and things like that, but everything is great."

Hannah says she attends every year and loves it.

"Definitely here for the local artists, love all the painting's that we've seen so far, spending the day outside with my mom."

For more than four decades, guests of Art in the Park have helped the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) contribute $1.3-million to the restoration of Willistead Manor and contribute over $2-million to support local and global projects.