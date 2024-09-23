The Windsor Police Service is investigating two deliberately set house fires over the weekend.

Just after 4 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1500-block of Pelissier Street and found a vacant home on fire.



Investigators say the blaze started at the back of the house and spread, causing minor damage to neighbouring properties.



Fire crews had been called to the same address back in August.



Police say about 30-minutes later, there was a report of a house fire in the 200-block of Cowan Court in Amherstburg and crews found the structure engulfed in flames.



No one was hurt but damage is estimated at $1.6-million.



Nearby residents of both homes are asked to check their surveillance footage for any evidence.

