An early morning wake up for some residents in the 1500 block of Pellissier Street in Windsor.

Firefighters responded to a call just after 4 a.m. Sunday at 1583 Pelissier Street.



Seven firetrucks and 26 firefighters were on scene, with around a half dozen neighbours outside watching.



Windsor Fire & Rescue Services tells AM800 News the call was to a vacant boarded up house.



The fire was quickly brought under control.



No injuries were reported.