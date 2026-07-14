Armed robbery suspect nabbed trying to flee Canada

A man wanted in connection with a knifepoint robbery in Windsor has been arrested at Pearson International Airport while trying to flee the country.

On December 30th, 2025, Windsor Police were called to a gas station on Tecumseh Road East after two masked men entered, one pulled out a knife, and the pair stole cash and merchandise before taking off on foot.

Police learned the identify of one suspect and called him last Friday to advise him of charges but he refused to turn himself in.

Investigators say the 23-year old was arrested while trying to board a flight out of the country.

He faces 13 charges including robbery with an offensive weapon, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats and nine counts of possession of property obtained by crime.