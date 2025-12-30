Windsor police are seeking two suspects following a knifepoint robbery in the city’s east end.

Officers were called shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday Dec. 30 to a gas station in the 9900 block of Tecumseh Road East where two masked males has entered, with one suspect allegedly brandishing a knife.

Police say the suspects stole cash and merchandise before fleeing the area on foot.

No physical injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as a male wearing a black toque, black ski mask, red zip-up sweater, and black jeans.

The second suspect is described as a male wearing a black ski mask, black sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes. He was carrying a blue satchel.

Police said both suspects were heard speaking Punjabi.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit or Crime Stoppers.