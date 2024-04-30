The city is looking to locate its Homelessness and Housing Help Hub on Wellington Avenue but at least one resident living in the area is not happy with the city's decision.

Pat has lived in the Wellington Avenue area for more than 40-years, feels city council is ignoring residents in the area.



"This neighbourhood doesn't matter, it hasn't mattered to councils for 30-years," she says. "We are here, that specific spot is industrial, across Wellington, it's house after house on 29 foot lots."

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, she says she's used to councils ignoring residents in the neighbourhood.

"I have lived here for 40-years, I am so use to councils ignoring us, we don't exist," she says. "I can give example after example. The College Avenue bridge, that wouldn't be allowed to be closed down for as long as it was anywhere else. We fought an 800 person bar without council help but they wouldn't let a drive-thru ATM in south Windsor."

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the city reviewed more than 200 sites after issuing an expression of interest in January 2023.

The site council selected is located at 700 Wellington Avenue.



The city is in the process of expropriating the land west of Crawford Avenue.

