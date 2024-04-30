The permanent home of Windsor's Homelessness and Housing Help Hub will be located on the city's near west side.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Drew Dilkens says the city reviewed more than 200 sites after issuing an expression of interest in January 2023.

"We received a lot of different submissions and then we narrowed it down to four, it went to city council and ultimately with some back and forth city council chose this property at 700 Wellington and it really is, when you look at the size and the location, it's really best equipped to meet the growing needs of our community," says Dilkens.

He says council is moving ahead with property in the 700-block of Wellington Avenue near Wyandotte Street West.



The seven acre site is expected to include enough space to develop at least 64 one-bedroom permanent supportive housing units, common spaces for programming, services, and other amenities.

"What we're talking about here is relocating some of the supports and the homeless services in our community to one site and having 64 one bedroom sort of permanent supportive transitional housing units built at that site with the supports around it and working with partners," says Dilkens.

The mayor says the city is currently operating the H-4 in the former Windsor Water World site downtown.



"We've been spending millions of dollars behind the scenes and so this is really something that's in front of the camera and something people will see happen that just relocates our H-4 which is in a temporary location, moves it to a permanent location adds the supporting of housing which is the piece we're missing in Windsor-Essex and really gives a fighting chance to see some success here," he says.



Dilkens says the $50-million project needs the support of the provincial and federal governments.



He says the city has its part ready to go in terms of budget and land acquisition.



The city is moving now to expropriate the land west of Crawford Avenue.



In a release, the city says "the establishment of the Housing Hub and the offering of ancillary services will be essential to reduce long term homelessness and provide program participants with robust social services in one location allowing them to achieve their fullest potential. This initiative is also offered in support of the City’s 10-year Housing and Homelessness Master Plan."

