A local farmers market is being recognized.

The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market has been named "Farmers' Market of the Year" for the 2024 season by Farmers' Markets Ontario.

The market won the award Wednesday morning at the Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Convention in Niagara Falls.

Debi Croucher is the executive director of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association and told AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, winning the award is such an honour.

She says they thought it would be a 'long shot' to win the award.

"There are 180 markets in Ontario and you'd have to believe that there others that are bigger than the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market, so we were truly thrilled, we are truly thrilled," she says. "It was just such an honour."

Croucher says the market has a vibrant atmosphere.

"It really is great validation for not just the vendors and visitors to market but for the many volunteers that work the market week after week," says Croucher.

She feels there are many reasons why the market was recognized and says the market is a 'feel good event'.

"The fact that it's on the street, it's on a secondary street right in the heart of downtown, spilling out on to the sidewalks, taking place where there's tonnes of vendors, there's over 70 regular vendors that are at market each week plus occasionals, there's live entertainment," she says.

The market was also awarded $1,000 from Co-operators for being named Farmers' Market of the Year.

The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market runs for 31-weeks on Saturday's from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Pelissier Street, between Wyandotte Street West and Park Street.

The 16th market season in the downtown core begins on March 29.