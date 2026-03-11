Applications are now being accepted for 'Project Greenlight' in downtown Windsor.

The next step in the process was announced Wednesday during a news conference at Windsor City Hall that included Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino, and representatives from Security ONE Alarm Systems.

The program approved February 9 by city council will provide approved businesses a payment of up to $5,000 to help purchase and install commercial-grade security cameras and video monitoring services.

Each camera will be marked with a green blinking beacon to ensure public visibility.

Approved businesses will need to sign a contract with Security ONE Alarm Systems to maintain, operate, and monitor the cameras, which will have real-time monitoring capabilities, including two-way communication with sound and geofencing technology for potential trespass detection.

Eligible applicants include registered businesses and property owners who own or lease commercial space within the Downtown Windsor BIA and are in good standing with the City of Windsor.

Senior Commercial Security Consultant with Security ONE Dustin Vermast says they're trying to stop crime from happening, and that starts with loitering.

"We can set up settings for 30 seconds, 60 seconds, 45 seconds, and two minutes," he says. "If someone is in that space longer than the period of time that we tell the technical data on the camera to be there, that's when activity happens."

Vermast says the AI or the talk-down from the operators will let you know to move along; you're being monitored by surveillance, and if they don't, that's when we can engage in a little different conversation and get authorities involved.

Ward 3 Councillor Renaldo Agostino says this has been almost three years in the making.

"Project Greenlight builds upon earlier pilot project work and reflects what we hear constantly from downtown stakeholders: that visible, practical safety tools matter and they work. Not a single solution but as part of a broader, long-term approach to revitalizing the core," he says.

There are various packages available for businesses that sign-up for the program which includes AI-monitored cameras or all the way up to a live person monitoring the video feed with the price ranging from $39.99 per month to $129 per month.

An upper limit of $450,000 has been set for the program that could result in up to 90 cameras being installed and online within the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Area.

The funding is being provided through the city's Strengthen the Core initiative.

Access to live or recorded video footage is restricted to the participating business or property owner and authorized Security ONE monitoring personnel only.

The city and law enforcement do not have access to the video, unless authorized by the business owner.

Click here to find the online application form.