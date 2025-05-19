A judicial recount is scheduled to begin Tuesday in the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted a request earlier this month from Liberal incumbent Irek Kusmierczyk who lost to his Conservative rival, Kathy Borrelli, by just 77 votes.

University of Windsor political science professor Lydia Miljan says there’s no certainty in who will come out on top, and anything can happen during this process.

"The point of this recount is that Irek Kusmierczyk made the case to the to the courts that not every spoiled or rejected ballot should have been rejected, and so given that, they're going to be taking a look and essentially counting all the ballots, they're going to take a look at all the rejected, all the spoiled and see if the numbers change," Miljan said.

Over 70,000 ballots will be recounted, including 536 rejected ballots, which spurred the request for the judicial recount.

Miljan says sometimes voters write on a ballot making it hard to determine what their intention is.

Sometimes the ballots are not as legible, or they might have marked more than one, so they just want to make sure that if the polling officers rejected a ballot, that it was legitimate, and that they really couldn't understand the choice made by that individual," she said.

Miljan says Canada's electoral system is robust.

"The fact that the recounts are overseen by a justice of the court, I think elevates it, that it's not just the polling clerks that are going to be the ones making the final decision, that you actually have someone who's in the legal profession who will make the final call," Miljan said. "It's also robust insofar as that all political parties are able to observe the recount and they're able to make challenges."

The recount is expected to take a couple of days, and finish in time for the return to Parliament on Monday, May 26.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian