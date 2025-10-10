Windsor Police have laid an additional charge in connection with a fatal crash earlier this year.

On March 8, officers responded to a collision involving a rental moving truck and a pedestrian in the 4700 block of Tecumseh Road East and learned the vehicle had driven onto the sidewalk, and hit a 27-year old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A loaded gun was seized from the truck and the 28-year old driver was originally charged with weapons related offences.

Police say Summer Rose Chatterton is now also charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.