Hundreds of people in Windsor and dozens of local unions are expected to take part in the annual Labour Day Parade.

The parade honours and celebrates the labour movement and the contributions and achievements of workers.



The parade will get underway at 10 a.m. at the Unifor Local 200/444 union hall at 1855 Turner Road.



The route will then head to Seneca Street to Kildare Road and to Ottawa Street then end at Lanspery Park.



The community is then invited to attend the Labour Day event in the park which will have live speakers, free food and activities including the outdoor pool, play inflatables, face painting, live music and more.



Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mario Spagnuolo, interim president, Windsor and District Labour Council says organizers are aiming to make this a family event.



"I have memories as well as a child. I'm dragging out my own kids now, hopefully that instills in them the importance of solidarity and community so that this continues, because I really do think that unions, and we know that unions make a difference in not just their own workplace but also through the community. We know that the higher the unionization rate is in the community, the higher the standard of living is."



Over the past year, a number of high profile negotiations and strikes have taken place including at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) and GreenShield .



In early July, approximately 10,000 unionized workers at the LCBO walked off the job for the first time in history after negotiations broke down. The two sides reached a tentative agreement two weeks later .



Spagnuolo says speakers at the event this year will include leaders who have led their members through negotiations and strikes.



"We will have a speaker from the LCBO and from the OPSEU union speaking to how that strike felt, what the accomplishments were, what they got out of going on strike and that struggle because it's not easy and then sometimes we don't hear about okay so, what did we accomplish after the strike. The strike gets a lot of attention but not necessarily the aftermath of okay so what were the positives that came out of that struggle."



He says they will also reflect on those who have passed away this past year including Gary Parent and Rev. Bill Capitano who served as chaplain of the Windsor & District Labour Council for 32 years.



"Many big names lost in the labour community so we want to reflect on them, both as people and family members, but also their impacts on the labour community."



Spagnuolo says the recipient of the Charlie Brooks Award will also be announced at the event.



The Windsor and District Labour Council represents more than 31,000 workers from over 40 affiliate organizations in the Windsor and Essex area.

