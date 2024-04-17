Unifor members at GreenShield Canada will be heading back to work on Friday, after ratifying a new three-year contract.

In Windsor, workers voted 92% of the new deal while 91% of workers in Toronto supported the deal to end a strike that began back on March 1.



Members from Unifor locals 240 in Windsor and 673 in Toronto voted to ratify the new collective agreement on Wednesday evening at the Serbian Centre on Tecumseh Road East, after reaching a tentative deal on Monday.



Union officials say GreenShield reaffirmed the importance of the company's future sustainability, and the key role that bargaining unit members of Unifor Local 240 and 673 have played in its success so far.



The company agreed to sustain and grow its workforces in Windsor and Toronto to address job security and outsourcing concerns.



Local 240 President Jodi Nesbitt says they're proud of their members and the broader community in Windsor who supported them every step of the way.



"We were able to keep good paying jobs here in Windsor, and there's a future and commitment to growth here. We were able to wage increases, significant wage increases, along with our cost of living rolled into our base rate," she said.



The company agreed to roll in $3.34 of the Cost-of-Living-Adjustment (COLA) in the base rate salaries, along with a $2,500 lump sum signing bonus.



In years two and three of the deal, there's an additional 50-cent pay raise per hour for each year.



For those working in IT, software developers will see an added 20 cents per hour and senior software developers will receive 50 cents more an hour for each year of the contract.



Nesbitt says workers are feeling very excited about the future and having this current impasse over.



"Very happy, very relieved. They can't wait to get back to work and help people, that's what we do every day. That's what we love doing, we love representing our company and doing good things."



There were also increases to pensions, mental health supports and added language around the union and company meeting to discuss pay equity issues.



In addition, the contract also has four-day work weeks where possible and includes two Health and Safety representatives, a Women's Advocate, a Racial Justice Advocate, and the launch of an Anti-Racism Action Plan.



Nesbitt says the strike was difficult because a lot of people involved hadn't gone through one before, but they're feeling stronger now moving forward.



"They've never really dealt with that. So now they've had an opportunity to see our community, our labour community, come together. We are all so much stronger from this, and I think that we have all gotten to know one another on the picket line. We will go back even more united and very tight knit," she said.



There are over 580 union members in Windsor, and 24 union members at Local 673 in Toronto.



The members are adjudicators, call centre representatives, accounting staff, client administration and IT services.

