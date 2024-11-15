The Salvation Army in Windsor will kick off its 2024 Christmas Kettle Campaign on Friday.

This year's goal is to raise $240,000 to help support local programs and services that help individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness.

The campaign will run from Nov. 15 until Dec. 24 at various locations throughout the city.

Funds raised throughout the campaign stay within the community, directly supporting essential services such as food security programs, emergency shelters, and empowerment initiatives year-round.

Last year, the Salvation Army surpassed their goal of $215,000 - raising $242,000 during the campaign.

Captain Nyree Bond, community ministries officer for the Salvation Army Windsor, says all funding raised stays local.

"We depend on that just so that we can help the people who come to us who need an extra hand, or assistance with food. We also do things like send kids to camp on Lake Simcoe, we have outreach services who help those new to our community, and newcomers to Canada who might require some extra help in navigating resources."

She says the Windsor-Essex community is always very supportive.

"We definitely hope that we can count on each person again to support us so that we can give hope to others. But we appreciate every person who helps out by volunteering, or by giving money, dropping even a loonie in that kettle is helpful. And so we're really grateful for the support. We thank each person who helps us help others."

She says any donation is appreciated.

"You'll see our kettles out in several locations, including Devonshire Mall, we're at a few different LCBO locations, we're at both Walmart's, we're at Superstore, Zehrs, and we'll be at Caesars Windsor as well."

Bond says they already have over 100 volunteers, but are always looking for more to assist with the campaign.

The campaign will officially kick of with a flag raising ceremony at Charles Clark Square on Nov. 15 starting at 10 a.m.