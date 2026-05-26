Amherstburg scales back waterfront opening plans

Construction is ongoing at the new Waterfront Festival Plaza in Amherstburg. April 2026.Town of Amherstburg website

Amherstburg council is scaling back plans for the new waterfront plaza opening.

Council voted Monday to scrap a proposed three-day celebration that would have cost up to $30,000, instead opting for a simple ribbon-cutting during regular hours, with any surplus funding kept for future phases of the project.

Council was told the $30,000 would have come from surplus funds within the waterfront project budget.

The decision followed debate over spending priorities, with some arguing a full event wasn’t justified given other community needs.

“Council should consider whether this is the most best use of municipal resources during ongoing affordable pressures, particularly when other community priorities remain pressing,” said resident Alison Baldwin.

Coun. Diane Pouget was against using any taxpayer money towards a grand opening event.

“200 people lost their good paying jobs at Diageo. How can I, in good faith, say oh we’re going to spend $30,000 of your tax dollars on a three day party? I just can’t do that with good conscience,” Pouget said.

Coun. Don McArthur felt differently stating the opening should feel like a major community event.

“I want cupcakes like we have at Canada day, I want jugglers, I want bands, I want staff there to make sure people are safe, I want benches there so people can sit down, maybe little shade structures, maybe water so people don’t pass out from the heat,” McArthur said.

An earlier plan had the waterfront opening set for the end of July, but that decision is now left to administration.

Council also approved moving ahead with a separate item, directing staff to work with Caldwell First Nation to explore a potential sculpture at the site and identify possible grant funding, with no financial commitment yet.

That motion passed after discussion about reconciliation, fairness between cultural groups, and whether taxpayer dollars could eventually be required.

Mayor Michael Prue said the discussion goes beyond the sculpture itself, pointing to past commitments and the need to follow through.

“One of them was that Canada, as a whole, had to deal with reconciliation. It was one of the chief recommendations. the Government of Canada, the government of every province, including Ontario, and pretty much I think all 444 municipalities in this province signed on to that,” Prue said.