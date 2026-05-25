Amherstburg council asked to approve waterfront plaza opening event

Construction is ongoing at the new Waterfront Festival Plaza in Amherstburg. April 2026.Town of Amherstburg website

Amherstburg council is being asked to approve a grand opening for the waterfront festival plaza this summer.

The site has been closed for more than five years while it underwent environmental cleanup and redevelopment.

The town is planning a three-day celebration from July 31 to August 2, and town staff are seeking $30,000 for the event that would include family activities, vendors, and live entertainment.

Coun. Molly Allaire says the funding would come from existing project money.

“It’s still $30,000, that’s not just like a penny in the bucket kind of thing,” she said.

“That’s still a lot of money, but, at this point, according to the report, the project has a surplus of over just over $200,000, so that would be taking it out of the surplus right now for the three day event.”

She said the event could tie into an already busy downtown weekend, with Open Air Streets and Heritage Weekend happening at the same time.

“Maybe we can pull some of those festivities into this new plaza area,” Allaire said.

“They say vendors and more, so nothing’s fully been announced as to like our big shazam. Like this is going to be a drone show, or this is going to be like a fire show kind of thing. It’s not been stated like that. They just need to get the approval of the money so they can attain those kind of events.”

The report also calls for a partnership with Caldwell First Nation to develop a sculpture for the plaza, recognizing local Indigenous history, with staff set to report back with details and potential funding options.

Allaire said she’s open to the collaboration and interested in where it goes.

“There is a delegation coming forward suggesting that we work with all the Indigenous people to make sure that everyone in our area is incorporated, which I really liked that suggestion,” she said.

“I’m interested to see what all the other councillors say on that, but, I see that being a great place to put it right on the water. Get some reconciliation and work with the groups.”

If approved, the event would officially launch the new public space and bring visitors back to the waterfront.

am800-news-amherstburg-waterfront-community-park-may-5-2019-1.9178819 am800-news-amherstburg-waterfront-community-park-may-5-2019 (A proposed amphitheater, community gathering space, marina and other amenities on Dalhousie St. and Gore St. in Amherstburg. (Photo courtesy of The Town of Amherstburg))

More features like a marina, washrooms and an amphitheatre could be considered in future phases, pending budget approval.

Amherstburg council meets Monday at 6 p.m.