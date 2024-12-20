The Town of Amherstburg is ensuring that those conducting legal online purchases and transactions are doing it safely.

The Town, in partnership with Windsor Police, offers a Safe Internet Exchange Zone, which is a secure, safe space for transactions to made.

The area, which is located at the Windsor Police Service - Amherstburg Detachment building on Sandwich Street South, is under continuous video surveillance.

The Safe Zone was established following an ask from an Amherstburg resident for the Town to create their own, which was approved at the end of April at a cost of $4,500.

Amherstburg councillor Linden Crain says it's a safe spot for residents to use.

"There's two spots that are identified with signage there, and there's a camera that has 24/7 surveillance on those spots."

He says residents should always avoid doing these transactions at their homes.

"It can be very, very unsafe, and we're seeing a lot of scams taking place right now. The Windsor Police - Amherstburg Detachment is seeing a lot of fraudulent activity, people that are not being truthful with their transactions online, and a lot of scams that are going on. So this is going to allow residents to be protected."

Crain says it's a great option to ensure the transaction is monitored.

"It's completely protected. It's an alternative to meeting up at Tim Hortons, which we know many people do with buy and sells, and now they can head across the street and be under the protection of the Windsor Police Service."

This designated area is in the parking lot south of the Windsor Police Service - Amherstburg Detachment.

The two parking spots are identified with a "Safe Internet Exchange Zone" sign.

At the beginning of the month, Windsor Police put out a warning to residents to use the Safe Internet Exchange Zones after an online exchange went sideways when a person was robbed of their items.