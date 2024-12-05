A warning from Windsor police for those who purchase items through online marketplaces.

An online exchange went sideways after a person was robbed of their items.

Windsor police say the robbery involved an individual who agreed to meet someone in the Remington Park area to buy a product.

During the exchange, the victim was attacked by a group of teenagers and robbed of their cellphone and other items.

Police are encouraging the public to utilitize their Safe Internet Exchange Zone.

The zone is located at the Windsor Police Traffic Collision Reporting Centre, 2696 Jefferson Boulevard.

Police say the area offers two designated spots for online purchase transactions, monitored by live video and audio surveillance 24/7.