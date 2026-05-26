Amherstburg prioritizes waterfront as province takes control of Diageo funds

Amherstburg council learned the province will have final say over Diageo settlement funds, cutting the town out of the decision, but still put together a list of priorities Monday night.

The approved list of proposals includes waterfront improvements ranked as the top priority.

Other approved ideas included funding Amherstburg Community Services, supporting the town’s grant program, and creating a smaller trades bursary.

Council also separately asked Invest Windsor-Essex to contribute about $300,000 toward the waterfront project.

Mayor Michael Prue told council a last-minute email from Diageo said the province will have final say on the roughly $500,000 tied to the plant closure, leaving the town with only a recommendation role.

That sparked frustration around the table, including for Coun. Don McArthur.

“Doug Ford climbed on the backs of the workers, he poured out that bottle of Crown Royal, says he was going to use the leverage they had, all these bottles on the shelves to help save that plant, then he didn’t even come to town,” McArthur said.

“Then $23 million going elsewhere in the province and only $500,000 coming here with strings attached. I know when that deal was announced that took away a lot of leverage that the town had, that the workers had.”

Coun. Diane Pouget said the loss of the bottling plant was already being felt in the community.

“We got less than two per cent of all the money that went to all the other municipalities. We’re the ones that are suffering. We lost 200 good paying jobs,” Pouget said.

Diageo retiree Nicolette Dufour urged council to recognize workers and support the community, including suggesting funding for Amherstburg Community Services, noting retirees once contributed heavily to local charities.

“The first and foremost of importance is recognition of the employees. Remember, it was their loss that made this funding available,” Dufour said.

A request to reopen a road near the former plant was also added, but placed last as it was viewed as a long shot of being approved.

The list will be formally submitted to the province for final approval.