Amherstburg Mayor Michael Prue has hit back against an unnamed critic who reportedly blamed the town in a social media post for the closure of the Diageo plant.

A statement was made by Prue at the start of Monday's council meeting where he expressed his frustration.

"Not only is the information insulting to the workers at Diageo, the community, council, and administration, is it also damaging to our image. Claims that we knew Diageo would be closing and did nothing, and other statements about out lack of investment and job creation are damning to the work being done to attract and retain those investments," Prue said.

Late last month, Diageo announced it would be closing the Crown Royal bottling facility in Feb. 2026 , putting a couple hundred people out of work.

Prue said once the town learned of Diageo's announcement, they immediately went into action by engaging in talks with Premier Doug Ford's office , MPP Anthony Leardi and MP Chris Lewis. Prue said Leardi and Lewis are scheduled to meet with town officials this week.

Prue told council that the town is also pursuing assistance for the workers that includes counselling supports, skills training, resume and job search assistance.

"We have reached out to the Workforce Windsor-Essex on potential workshops or other supports they can provide, which the town can assist in facilitating locally for Diageo workers. We are connecting with our regional partners to ensure supports are ready and available in Amherstburg when Diageo's employees need them," he said.

Prue said the town has already heard from companies interested in re-developing the facility should Diageo continue with its plan to close in February.

"Administration has had correspondence with three businesses interested in potential reinvestment of Diageo properties and is creating a portfolio of the site for prospective investors once we understand Diageo's plans," Prue said.

Council passed a motion to draft a formal letter requesting support from other Ontario municipalities.