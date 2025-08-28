A dark day for workers at the Diageo bottling plant in Amherstburg.

The plant that bottles Crown Royal whisky will be closed in February 2026.

Employees at the plant at 110 St. Arnaud St. received the news during a meeting Thursday morning.

Sources also tell AM800 News that production will be moved to the U.S. and another site in Canada, but that has yet to be confirmed by company officials.

A message has been sent to officials at Diageo, but a response has yet to be received.

This is a developing story. More to come.