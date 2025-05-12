Amherstburg is the next municipality that will hear a pitch from Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) on Monday night.

TWEPI has been visiting municipal councils across the region presenting its Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) program.

Currently, the City of Windsor has a six per cent MAT, which is part of TWEPI's initiative.

The tax is collected by accommodation providers and remitted to the municipality, and half of the net MAT revenue is shared with TWEPI to support tourism promotion and development.

Amherstburg Mayor Michael Prue says he's already seen first hand how successful a MAT can be during his time as mayor of East York and as a city councillor in Toronto.

"All of the money goes into funding touristy things, so it's really great, it pays for that rather than having the taxpayer pay for it, and the people who come and get the benefits of our community programs should pay something towards it, and the taxpayer shouldn't pay the entire bill," Prue said.

Prue says the revenue from the tax would be put towards events like Open Streets.

"Some taxpayers over the years have complained that it's not fair that they pay their taxes and then tourists come here and reap all the benefits," he said. "This would level it out and we wouldn't have to take it from the tax base, or certainly not as much from the tax base."

Currently Amherstburg has just six hotel rooms at the Hotel STRY on Murray Street, and a number of short term rentals.

Under TWEPI's terms, Windsor would be responsible for collection of the tax from all municipalities. Something Prue is cautious about.

"I know they're setting up that Windsor runs it, I'm a little leary of that, but I want to hear the details of how Windsor runs it, and gets the money, administers it, and we would have to pay them something so it means our staff doesn't have to do it and then whatever portion is left, that's what we have to find out what the ratio is," said Prue.

In the past few weeks, both Essex and Kingsville councils have instructed their administrations to prepare a report on the tax.

If Amherstburg council likes what they hear on Monday night, they too can ask administration to prepare a report for future consideration.