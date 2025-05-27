Amherstburg councillor Don McArthur has ensured the final phase of a bike trail at the Libro Centre will be completed.

McArthur's motion that sought approval to move forward with Phase 3 of construction for the Windsor Essex Bike Community (WEBC) Libro Centre Mountain Bike Trail project was approved Monday night.

In December 2024, council gave "conditional approval" for the group to move forward, however they were waiting for the Libro Centre Master Plan to presented in April - however, that plan has been delayed until later in the summer.

Approval means WEBC begin construction right away in time for use in the summer.

Phase 1 of the trail opened in June 2023, and Phase 2 opened in July 2024 for a total of 6 kilometres of trail.

The WEBC group raised $100,000 to complete the first two phases, and have already raised $55,000 for Phase 3.

-With files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier