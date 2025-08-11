The Town of Amherstburg has officially ceased all conversations with the City of Windsor over renewing their policing agreement.

An update was providing during Amherstburg's council meeting on Monday evening where it was stated by mayor Michael Prue that the town will no longer be moving forward with Windsor Police.

Town administration was in ongoing negotiations with the service after it was announced in February 2025 that the city would end the deal to provide policing in Amherstburg once the current contract expired on December 31, 2028.

Prue stated during Monday's meeting that moving forward, Windsor Police will no longer be an option for policing the Town of Amherstburg.

He says they only had one question to see if Windsor Police would keep the town on.

"We didn't even ask the price, we asked a simple question, that should we decide to stay with the Windsor Police, would they ensure that Amherstburg had a representative on the board with voice and vote. It was taken back to the council of the City of Windsor, the council of the City of Windsor said no."

Prue says the town has other options to look into.

"We are terminating that as an item of discussion. We will not be staying with the Windsor Police. There are still three options left: one is we can go our own, one is we can continue to discuss the option with LaSalle, and the third one is the option with the OPP."

Prue says the town will continue to provide updates on policing as it becomes available.

Windsor has been providing policing in the town since January 2019 after the Amherstburg council voted to approve a 20-year contract with the city and disband the former town police service.

The city stated the reason behind ending the agreement was due to increasing policing costs.