The City of Windsor is moving to end a deal to provide policing in Amherstburg.

AM800 News has learned that city council, following an in-camera vote near the end of December 2024, informed the Town of Amherstburg of its intention to end the agreement that had the Windsor Police Service providing policing in the town.

According to sources, increasing policing costs have been cited as one reason for the decision.

However, AM800 News has also learned that the town has been in contact with the city to see if there are any avenues to save the deal.

Windsor has been providing policing in the town since January 2019 after the Amherstburg council voted to approve a 20-year contract with the city and disband the former town police service.

The 20-year agreement is divided into four five-year segments, and in late 2023, the town approved the first five-year renewal phase of the contract.

Under the terms of the original agreement, an 18-month notice of termination must be provided, but the agreement would not end until the current renewal expires, which is Dec. 31, 2028.