Amherstburg council has directed town staff to draft a policy that would require any councillor who attends a conference or event paid for with Town of Amherstburg money to report back to council.

This following a motion from coun. Molly Allaire who said it was important council and the public be aware of how public money was being spent.

The town reportedly set aside $20,000 in its budget for all seven councillors to use to attend conferences with the average cost to attend a conference being $1,500 plus travel and accommodations.

Allaire argued her case on Monday night.

"Unless you follow me on social media, you would have had no idea that I delegated to the minister of environment, but, we didn't announce that as a town, we didn't talk about it, but that's a big thing that our town does and I think it's strongly important. To get that information out is important, it shows that we're not sitting on our butts, we're actually doing stuff," she said.

Coun. Peter Courtney said supported the motion.

"I think it's very imperative that the money for the trip is being paid for with constituents money, we get that intel back," he said.

Coun. Donald McArthur wanted the language of the motion to be cleaned up to make it fair for everyone.

"It's vague right now. It's written and or verbal, is that both? Is that one? Is that either or? I just think it should be consistent and clear so one councillor doesn't do a verbal report and another councillor does a written report. Whatever it is, I think there should be equal expectations across the board," he said.

Administration will draft a policy and bring it back to council for final approval at a later date.