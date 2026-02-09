Amherstburg council is expected to debate a motion on Monday night brought forward by councillor Molly Allaire.

Allaire is seeking to require any town councillor who attends a conference or event paid for with taxpayer money report back to council.

"It doesn't have to be a huge report," she said.

"It can be verbal. Essentially explaining what they learnt, what they attended, just so that we're kind of held accountable, there's that transparency."

Allaire said the town allocated $20,000 in its budget for all seven councillors with the average cost to attend a conference being $1,500 plus travel and accommodations.

She added it's important council and the public be aware of how that money was spent.

"I've been to the [Rural Ontario Municipal Association] conference and we delegated to three different ministers, and I feel like the town didn't know any of that," Allaire said.

"We do a lot when we're there. We're not just enjoying our time, we're actually doing stuff for our municipality, so I think it's really important to make sure that the public knows."

Allaire said attending conferences has its benefits.

"I've made connections, I've reached out to other municipalities that are similar in our size to ask how do they do their things, so there's that aspect. I've met our contractors, the people that put in our playgrounds, I've met those people. So it really creates this base level," she said.

Amherstburg council meets Monday at 6 p.m.