A member of an Amherstburg town committee has stepped down from their role after allegedly using derogatory language to describe a staff member.

Council heard a member of the licensing committee resigned effective Feb. 17, after they allegedly called the town’s Chief Administrative Officer a “F***ing b****.”

The comment was the subject of an Integrity Commissioner’s report on the incident, which was discussed at a town council meeting on Monday evening.

Janice Atwood of Principles Integrity, the organization hired to serve as the commissioner, presented the report and fielded questions from council.

“The respondent, having stepped down from the licensing committee, really removes council's obligation to revoke the appointment,” said Atwood, who recommended the individual be removed from the role had they not resigned.

The report, requested by council at an October council meeting, cost the town about $5,000, Atwood said Monday.

Across 11 pages, the commissioner details the incident, the individual’s participation in a community taxpayer group, and how the municipality provides adequate opportunity for public engagement and transparency.

Coun. Peter Courtney questioned the relevance of certain details in the report.

“The reality is that the statement made was in violation. Staff members gave their defence, I’m sure and told you what happened. I just think it’s very far-reaching, this report… it has no jurisdiction on the actual fact of the matter of Oct. 9, 2025,” Courtney said.

Council heard that the mention of the taxpayer group came from the town committee member.

Tensions reached a boiling point after members of the public requested to speak publicly on the report. A motion by Coun. Diane Pouget to allow individuals to speak failed when it was not seconded by another member of council.

Pouget stated the report was “a witch hunt,” given that the past removal of staff members or committee members has happened behind closed doors.

“For 18 years I’ve been on council and always in the past council dealt with personal issues in-camera,” Pouget said.

After the meeting, Michael Prue, Amherstburg’s mayor, defended the decision to make the matter public, referring to council’s rationale at the October meeting.

When asked about the cost, Prue noted the use of the integrity commissioner is the “best thing to do” when it involves a member of council or a town committee.

“I mean, justice costs money, and people's rights cost money, and I would not take that away from anyone, the right to defend themselves and to explain the circumstances as they saw it,” Prue said.

Council voted 5-2 to receive and affirm the report, denounce the conduct of the committee member, and accept their resignation. Courtney and Pouget voted against the motion, stating no further action was needed.