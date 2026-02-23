Amherstburg's integrity commissioner is recommending a town committee member be removed following an incident in October 2025.

A report from Principles Integrity will go forward to council on Monday evening.

In October 2025, council asked the commissioner to investigate after a Licensing Committee member allegedly used offensive language about the town's CAO, calling her a 'f**king b****', to other members of town staff during a public open house at the Libro Centre.

The report says that while speaking to a female staff member the man's voice escalated and he became agitated while expressing dissatisfaction with the CAO and accusing her of secrecy.

The staff member tried to de-escalate the situation, however video surveillance shows he remained agitated, waving his arms around, and then became angry at the staff member who later reported the incident. The man told investigators he had not received employee training or reviewed the town's Code of Conduct.

The commissioner says his behaviour reflects poorly on the town, notes no apology was made to the CAO, and sees no path to resolution.

The integrity commissioner is recommending that the individual voluntarily resign, and if he doesn't, that council direct he be removed.

Amherstburg deputy mayor Chris Gibb says it's unfortunate this had to happen.

"The integrity commissioners report is pretty clear this person got extremely agitated, staff members were very, very uncomfortable, and to say such a... I'm going to call it misogynistic statement about someone in a leadership role... it's definitely something council had to address."

He says when you're a committee member, a staff member, or a member of council, you represent the town as a whole.

"You're subject to the municipal Code of Conduct, you are representing the town as a member of a committee... especially a Licensing Committee which is quasi-judicial, you have to put your personal feelings at the door because you now represent the Town of Amherstburg."

Gibb says it's the right call for this individual to resign from the committee.

"This individuals is owed due process, the integrity commissioner - Principles Integrity - you can see from the report did a very, very thorough job with interviews, and checking video surveillance in the arena, so I think it was the right thing to do to refer it to the integrity commissioner."

The integrity commissioner in Amherstburg independently enforces the Council Code of Conduct, investigates complaints, and provides ethical advice.

They act as a confidential advisor to council members and investigate potential violations.

Council meets Monday at 6 p.m.