The President of Amherstburg's Chamber of Commerce says it's something you never want to see happen in your community as Diageo announces their closure in the town.

Dan Gemus is reacting to Thursday's news that the bottling plant at 110 St. Arnaud St. in Amherstburg will close in February 2026 - putting nearly 200 employees out of a job.

The plant bottles Crown Royal whisky, and employees received the news Thursday morning. The company stated they will retain a Canadian footprint with operations continuing in Toronto, Quebec, and Manitoba, but some bottling will be shifted closer to the U.S.

Gemus says their thoughts are with those impacted by this news, and that the Chamber is committed to supporting the community through this transition.

He says now more than ever, residents are encouraged to rally behind Amherstburg's local businesses. And by supporting local it helps keep dollars in the community.

Gemus says it was difficult news for the Amherstburg community.

"It's never something that you want to happen in your community. We've had it happen over the years across Windsor-Essex County, but in a community the size of Amherstburg, it's a tight knit community. When you're talking a couple hundred employees in a community of 20,000 - it's difficult. Everyone knows someone that works at the plant."

He says this is a reminder to shop local.

"You have lots of employees here involved, their families, and they all shop in local shops across Amherstburg, and across Essex County. So when something like this happens, there's no doubt that it will have an effect on local business, and so this is a reminder to everyone as to why they should shop local."

Gemus adds that the Amherstburg Chamber will do what they can to protect those impacted.

"All we can do as the Chamber is really work with local authority and governments to try and do our best to get some opportunities for these workers, and get them back into the workforce. There is some time before February."

According to Unifor Local 200 President, John D'Agnolo, the union has set up a meeting with the membership on Tuesday and hopes to meet with company officials soon.

According to Diageo, Crown Royal products will continue to be bottled in Canada at the Quebec facility.

The Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce's mission is to impact the growth and prosperity of the town's business community.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides