The Town of Amherstburg and the Town of Essex want to continue conversations looking into a municipal accommodation tax (MAT).

Both councils met Monday evening where reports were presented asking council to continue these conversations.

In May, Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) met with local municipalities to discuss a MAT for short-term rentals and hotels, where revenue would be shared equally between the municipality and TWEPI.

Essex voted in favour of further exploration of the MAT, with potential annual revenue estimated at $98,000 for a 4 per cent MAT and $147,000 for a 6 per cent MAT, based on current rental rates. These rates would only see on average an $11 to a $16 charge to visitors.

There will be a public survey this fall for Essex residents, as well as conversations with impacted stakeholders.

Meanwhile in Amherstburg, council voted in favour of having administration enter into talks with TWEPI regarding implementation and collection of the MAT, and report back with details of the process.

An open house was held back in July to hear comments and concerns from all 40 licensed short-term rental operators, one hotel owner, one bed and breakfast owner, and approved hotel investors. Based on 2024 data, a 4 per cent and a 6 per cent MAT would see the town generate $128,000 or $192,000 annually.

These reports will come back to both council's at a later date.

In mid-July, the Town of Kingsville voted against implementing a municipal accommodation tax.