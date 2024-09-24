The green light has been given by Amberstburg town council to move forward with negotiations on the restoration proposal for the Belle Vue National Historic site .

Amico/Loop are seeking to build approximately 52 semi-detached homes, with the manor being restored to include hotel rooms, a spa, restaurant, public gallery/event space, pool house, outdoor pavilion and greenspace.



Belle Vue Manor was built between 1816 and 1819, and was designated as a national historic site in 1959.



Councillor Linden Crain noted that since the town acquired the manor and 16 acres of property in 2016, they've failed to restore it on their own.



"We've applied to five grants, two were successful. The community has fundraised, but it is clear it is not enough to bring the building back to life. After a very thorough expression of interest process we are now closer to restoring the building, at really minimal to no cost to the town."



The agreement would involve the town selling the manor and property to Amico/Loop.



Deputy mayor Chris Gibb thinks the proposal is a viable option to actually getting the Belle Vue manor restored.



"If we hold onto this building with the hopes that we're going to be able to publicly restore it, I think we run the risk of being accused of demolition by neglect."



He also asked that council be brought back a report on negotations by no later than Mar. 31, 2025.



"I think we need to put a timeline in there because we can't let this drag on for another 11 months. This has to come to a conclusion and I think by putting a time limit in there it puts some heat under everyone to bring this to a conclusion."



If negotiations fail, administration has been directed to bring back a report to council with options regarding the procedure for the disposition of the subject lands.



The vote passed by 4-1 with mayor Michael Prue voting no, councillor Diane Pouget did not vote due to a conflict of interest, and councillor Peter Courtney was not in attendence.

